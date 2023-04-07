Robert W. Baird Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $18.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.