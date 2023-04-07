Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.58.

Shares of RCKT opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

