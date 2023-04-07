Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.15. 551,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,257. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.