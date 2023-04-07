Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.20.

RCI.B stock opened at C$64.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The company has a market cap of C$25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.53 and a twelve month high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

