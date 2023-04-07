Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,038 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

