Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $143.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.95.

PPG opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

