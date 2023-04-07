RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $99.75 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.75 million and approximately $36,110.41 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $28,065.52 or 1.00147513 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,024.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00324020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00563208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00444428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, "Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/."

