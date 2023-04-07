Rune Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32,900.19 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $32,900.19 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00006002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.71181035 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

