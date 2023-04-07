Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 17,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.