Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 17,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

