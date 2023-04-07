Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.74

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and traded as high as $37.03. Safran shares last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 114,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.