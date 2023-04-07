Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 224,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

