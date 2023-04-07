Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAH3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Friday, March 31st.

PAH3 stock opened at €52.18 ($56.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €49.79 ($54.12) and a 12 month high of €89.78 ($97.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.58 and its 200 day moving average is €56.58.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

