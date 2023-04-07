Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $30.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

