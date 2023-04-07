Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

