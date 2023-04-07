Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

