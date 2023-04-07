Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Boosted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 257,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,940. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

