Scotiabank Lowers NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
