Scotiabank Lowers NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

