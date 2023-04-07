Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Scout24 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

