Seele-N Price Tops $0.0036 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $83.19 million and $1.81 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,902.47 or 0.99992150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00367999 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,021,868.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.