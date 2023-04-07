Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,850. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.