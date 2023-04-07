Sicart Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 30,372 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

