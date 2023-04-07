Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

ADP stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

