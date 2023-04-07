SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Trading 5.9% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.99 and last traded at C$24.99. 313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.56.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

