Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

