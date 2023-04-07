Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $36.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

