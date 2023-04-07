Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,322 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VOO stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

