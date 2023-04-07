Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,684 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 165,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,605,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

