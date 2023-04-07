Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

