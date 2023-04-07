Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.