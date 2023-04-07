SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,392. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.