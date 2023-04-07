Sinecera Capital LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 8.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.