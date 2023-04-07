SingularityNET Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $475.74 million and $36.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,916.08 or 0.99998124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40540347 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $32,302,062.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

