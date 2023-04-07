SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.19 and traded as high as C$17.27. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 1,806 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.15. The firm has a market cap of C$146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

