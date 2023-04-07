Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 470 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 2,045,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

