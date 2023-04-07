Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,551,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,622,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

