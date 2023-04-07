Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.13. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $455.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

