SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.23 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.50 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

