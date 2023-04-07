Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $833.70

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 833.70 ($10.35) and traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.19). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.43), with a volume of 177,583 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.39) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 831.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 803.88. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,990.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smart Metering Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27,272.73%.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,487.28 ($25,443.72). In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,487.28 ($25,443.72). Also, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 16,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £120,049.30 ($149,092.52). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

