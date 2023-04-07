Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 16,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 41,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Snail Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snail in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Snail in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snail in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Snail in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

