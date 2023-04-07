Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.65. 9,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 384.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

