SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $374.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.85.

SEDG opened at $280.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

