Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $17,638.45 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $17,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50.

SONO stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

