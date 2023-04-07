Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,742. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health Profile

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

