Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,647. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.