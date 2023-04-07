SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 391,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $26,665,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

