SPACE ID (ID) Price Reaches $0.45

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 7% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $128.77 million and approximately $53.02 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.46000435 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $75,409,469.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

