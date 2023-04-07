SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after purchasing an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. 1,995,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,190. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

