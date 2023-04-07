SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.85% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,028. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.