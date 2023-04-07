SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.