Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

