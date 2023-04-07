Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.35. 1,315,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

